Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation





With all the travel bans and concerns regarding various countries shutting South Africa out because of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, are we under threat of sporting isolation?

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso has written an opinion piece on this, saying that after the country's honest disclosure of this new variant, are we going to be isolated?

We saw this last year. First, it was because South Africans were not vaccinated and then that our infection and death rates were very high. England (cricket team) were in the country, breaching all sorts of protocols in the Eastern Cape. They departed before finishing their obligation in South Africa. Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24

Australia turned around and cancelled their trip to South Africa over unproven claims that there was a rise in infections in South Africa whereas there was a drop in infections. That cost South Africa a lot of money. Seems like the same thing is happening again. Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor - Sport24

India will tread lightly because when they were suffering from the Beta variant they were shut out and South Africa was one of the few countries to cross the borders to India. Our challenges are similar, they are underdeveloped. I think they do sympathise. The worst-case scenario will be a postponement and maybe a shifting of dates. Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor - Sport24

