Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices

John Perlman
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Today at 16:10
South Africa’s GDP drops by 1.5% in 2021 third quarter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Matshego - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] #MyHometown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Nwamba
Today at 16:50
Tshwane 2019 flood victims still displaced,
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Abel Tau, ActionSA Tshwane caucus leader
Today at 17:20
MPs to vote on Constitution 18th Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
ZOOM TymeBank attracts new investors including Tencent
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - mastering of self. No financial or investment plan can make you wealthy.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says employers are using mandatory vaccination as an excuse to red... 7 December 2021 1:45 PM
'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future' WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chair & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof Helen Rees to give more insight on vaccines. 7 December 2021 7:34 AM
Understanding what the Cyber Crimes Act entails Founder and CEO of Digital Law Company Emma Sadleir Berkowitz explains the Act that came into effect on 1 December and the provisi... 6 December 2021 4:41 PM
View all Local
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward' ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg. 7 December 2021 8:00 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
View all Politics
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. 6 December 2021 7:22 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2021 8:30 AM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
View all Entertainment
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all Opinion
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices

7 December 2021 9:31 AM
by Sponsored Content
Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits
Financial literacy in South Africa
Employee Benefits Explained

Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits

Many of us have employee benefits through our employers but often shy away from really understanding them because they are usually horribly complex and use language that confuses rather than clarifies. But these benefits are incredibly important, with Covid-19 underlining the value of group benefits like death, disability and critical illness cover.

Financial literacy in South Africa is dismally low, while many of us who are financially literate often fail to put our knowledge into practice and do not engage around our employee benefits. The result: emotional, poorly-informed financial decisions.

This is why Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits and empower informed decision-making that moves you forward on your journey to financial success.

One of their initiatives in this drive is the launch of a website that explains employee benefits terms in a way that is easy to understand for anyone with these benefits. The first phase of the EmployeeBenefitsExplained.co.za website offers an evolving and interactive digital engagement platform that provides access to a collection of terms related to employee benefits.

All employed South Africans will benefit from this new website. Employee Benefits Explained makes employee benefits easy for everyone. The website is free to use and openly available to anyone who wants to get to know their benefits better. You are also encouraged to ask questions and get involved in discussions around employee benefits with experts through the platform.

Don’t delay. Visit employeebenefitsexplained.co.za today.




Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits
Financial literacy in South Africa
Employee Benefits Explained

More from Africa

Making meaningful business change through ESG

6 December 2021 3:08 PM

Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance.

WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away

6 December 2021 8:51 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021

2 December 2021 6:44 PM

'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.

How a high-performance attitude can drive success

2 December 2021 1:01 PM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J

30 November 2021 9:04 PM

Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.

Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like

26 November 2021 5:44 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars.

The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars?

26 November 2021 1:49 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs

Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform

18 November 2021 12:28 PM

Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.

Designing a future that brings society closer together

18 November 2021 11:58 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits

18 November 2021 11:57 AM

Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends.

More from Local

We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu

7 December 2021 1:45 PM

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says employers are using mandatory vaccination as an excuse to reduce staff.

'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'

7 December 2021 7:34 AM

WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chair & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof Helen Rees to give more insight on vaccines.

Understanding what the Cyber Crimes Act entails

6 December 2021 4:41 PM

Founder and CEO of Digital Law Company Emma Sadleir Berkowitz explains the Act that came into effect on 1 December and the provisions included.

No deadlines, budget allocations to fix Charlotte Maxeke Hospital - Staff

6 December 2021 1:53 PM

Head of internal medicine Professor Adam Mohammed is frustrated by red tape, the clumsiness, the apathy of everyone concerned but says life is more important than anything else.

While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019

6 December 2021 1:25 PM

Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.

People seem to think housing is local govt responsibility and it is not - Mayor

6 December 2021 1:12 PM

Executive mayor of the City of Tshwane Randall Williams answers questions from listeners about their service delivery.

MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022

6 December 2021 10:41 AM

MTN says it recognises the right of employees to apply to the exempted from the policy on certain clearly defined grounds.

Call for Covid-19 mandatory vaccines intensifies

6 December 2021 7:44 AM

Professor Keymanthri Moodley says it is extremely important that the mandatory policy is implemented as soon as possible.

COVID-19: South Africa records 11,125 new cases and 1 death

6 December 2021 6:35 AM

The Health Department says 26,348,830 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Gauteng Health condemns attacks on vaccination teams

5 December 2021 3:16 PM

The department says the perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets which consist of three tablets, one smartphone and six cellphones belonging to the team.

Trending

We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu

Local

'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'

Politics

'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'

Local

EWN Highlights

Struggle icon Ebrahim Ebrahim laid to rest

7 December 2021 2:47 PM

Sex workers and LGBTQ community left out of '16 Days' conversation - activists

7 December 2021 2:39 PM

Joburg Magistrate's Court hears Gauteng Health tender fraud case

7 December 2021 2:39 PM

