Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices
Many of us have employee benefits through our employers but often shy away from really understanding them because they are usually horribly complex and use language that confuses rather than clarifies. But these benefits are incredibly important, with Covid-19 underlining the value of group benefits like death, disability and critical illness cover.
Financial literacy in South Africa is dismally low, while many of us who are financially literate often fail to put our knowledge into practice and do not engage around our employee benefits. The result: emotional, poorly-informed financial decisions.
This is why Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits and empower informed decision-making that moves you forward on your journey to financial success.
One of their initiatives in this drive is the launch of a website that explains employee benefits terms in a way that is easy to understand for anyone with these benefits. The first phase of the EmployeeBenefitsExplained.co.za website offers an evolving and interactive digital engagement platform that provides access to a collection of terms related to employee benefits.
All employed South Africans will benefit from this new website. Employee Benefits Explained makes employee benefits easy for everyone. The website is free to use and openly available to anyone who wants to get to know their benefits better. You are also encouraged to ask questions and get involved in discussions around employee benefits with experts through the platform.
Don’t delay. Visit employeebenefitsexplained.co.za today.
Source : https://www.employeebenefitsexplained.co.za/?culture=en
