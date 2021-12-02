What to do when you witness gender-based violence
Anonymous called into 702Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja seeking help on how to help a woman who is being abused at their complex.
He says the abuse has been captured on CCTV and people want to help but do not how as they have called the police but they did not arrive.
Anonymous narrates how the incidents occurred.
We are in a situation where we know this is ongoing. We've tried reaching out to the police but nobody came through.Anonymous
We don't want to be the trustees who let this go on especially during the 16 days of activism.Anonymous
Sonke Gender Justice policy and advocacy unit manager Kyan Leung says it is unacceptable that the police are not responding to issues of domestic violence.
Under the current Domestic Violence Act, section 2 makes it very clear that there is a duty on the members of the South African Police Service to either at the scene of the incident of the domestic violence to assist and inform the victim of their rights.Kyan Leung, Policy and advocacy unit manager - Sonke Gender Justice
Any person who is not satisfied with the service at that police station is well within their rights to escalate the matter to the station commander. In our experience, such cases escalate to femicide.Kyan Leung, Policy and advocacy unit manager - Sonke Gender Justice
Listen to the full interview below:
