Children mostly affected by COVID-19 pandemic, Stats SA survey shows





The 2020 General Household Survey released by Statistics South Africa shows that children were most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey found that the pandemic had a distinct impact on the nature of childcare arrangements for children aged 0–4 years in 2020.

John Perlman speaks to Stats SA director for service delivery statistics Niel Roux about this.

Two interesting findings are that Covid had a huge effect on schooling and childcare particularly if you look at at children 0 to 4 years. A much larger percentage of children stayed home last year. Niel Roux, Director for service delivery statistics - Stats SA

Another thing that is important, if one looks at schooling, it is still relatively a bigger piece and it is almost universal however what we did see is a slight percentage pickup percentage of children who were not in school. Niel Roux, Director for service delivery statistics - Stats SA

Listen to the full interview below: