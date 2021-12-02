Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board has terminated CEO Zolani Matthews's contract of employment. It all seems to centre around the fact that he did not disclose that he has dual citizenship that of South Africa and the UK.
Prasa board member Adv Smanga Sithini tells John Perlman more.
On the 5th of May Mr Matthews was interviewed by the state security, he was confronted with the issue of citizenship. On the 8th of May Mr Matthews filled in a form of disclosure where he was asked to disclose his nationality. Mr Matthews deliberately concealed his nationality meaning the second nationality, that of the United Kingdom.Adv Smanga Sithini, Board member - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
That is a material nondisclosure, one of the terms of his contract is that he must disclose the material. Three days later, after he was asked by state security still in the Prasa form, Mr Matthews deliberately concealed that information.Adv Smanga Sithini, Board member - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
It is a requirement in terms of the state security that a person to be employed in that senior position has to make that disclosure but also what I can tell you that during the investigation, our senior counsel came across the very same form signed on the 8th of May where Mr Matthews didn't disclose that he is a shareholder doing business with Prasa. His justification was that it was an oversight on his part, that is a material nondisclosure among others.Adv Smanga Sithini, Board member - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
There were two assessments that were done, performance assessments. Mr Matthews performed poorly, that he knows, I personally spoke to him regarding that. Even on the issue of performance, Mr Matthews was found wanting.Adv Smanga Sithini, Board member - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Khethamabala Sithole and member of the Portfolio Committee on Transport says he told the Prasa board that he had concerns about the legitimacy of Matthews's appointment.
During our discussions in the portfolio committee we asked for the qualifications of the CEO. They said he is very qualified. And we asked about the international citizenship because we had that there is some international citizenship with the CEO; they said there is no such.Khethamabala Petros Sithole, IFP MP and member of he Portfolio Committee on Transport
Listen below for the full interview...
