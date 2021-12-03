COVID-19: South Africa records 11,535 new cases and 44 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 11,535 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,988,148.

Gauteng has recorded 8,280 cases followed by Western Cape with 727 cases.

Forty-four more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,915 since the beginning of the pandemic.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95,4% which means that 2,850,905 people have recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 26,109,436 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.