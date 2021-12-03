Deadline looms for SANDF to return Cuba's Covid-19 drug





The deadline is looming for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to return the over 900,000 vials of the drug Heberon to Cuba.

Failure to do so, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) will confiscate and destroy the drug because it was brought to the country without authorisation.

Arabile Gumede speaks to SANDF head of communications and spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini for more details.

The cost was R250 million, the payment was R30 million and I think it would be inappropriate for me to jump the gun because the matter is before the portfolio committee together with the department and committee was briefed thoroughly on Wednesday. Siphiwe Dlamini, Head of Communications and spokesperson - SANDF

When the pandemic was declared by the WHO we as the military looked to our fraternal friends as to how they were dealing with the pandemic and we engaged our counterparts in Cuba. Siphiwe Dlamini, Head of Communications and spokesperson - SANDF

The details of the consultation were between the defence forces. Siphiwe Dlamini, Head of Communications and spokesperson - SANDF

Listen to the full interview below: