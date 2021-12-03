Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated





Gauteng will reach the peak of the Covid-19 fourth wave in the next two weeks, this is according to the Gauteng command council.

The province is said to be leading the fourth wave in the wake of the Omicron variant.

Arabile Gumede speaks to the chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga.

The message we are sending is please vaccinate it will protect you against hospitalisation and it will protect you against dying if you get Covid-19. Dr Mary Kawonga, Chairperson - Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19

We are still doing more analysis of the data but the early indication is younger people between 20 and 39 amongst hospitalisations are becoming the bigger share of the contribution of hospitalisation in Gauteng. Dr Mary Kawonga, Chairperson - Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19

Listen to the full interview below: