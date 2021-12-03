Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated
Gauteng will reach the peak of the Covid-19 fourth wave in the next two weeks, this is according to the Gauteng command council.
The province is said to be leading the fourth wave in the wake of the Omicron variant.
Arabile Gumede speaks to the chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga.
The message we are sending is please vaccinate it will protect you against hospitalisation and it will protect you against dying if you get Covid-19.Dr Mary Kawonga, Chairperson - Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19
We are still doing more analysis of the data but the early indication is younger people between 20 and 39 amongst hospitalisations are becoming the bigger share of the contribution of hospitalisation in Gauteng.Dr Mary Kawonga, Chairperson - Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
More from Local
Tips to keep your home safe during festive season
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za says windows and door must be checked and locked.Read More
N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open
Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.Read More
Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated
CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison talks about their partnership with the Health Department to get more people vaccinated.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths
The Health Department says 26,263,590 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn
Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned.Read More
Police negotiating with truck drivers blocking N3 near Van Reenen
N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra says she can't comment about the state of alternative routes.Read More
Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators
Project manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the certificates.Read More
[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Deadline looms for SANDF to return Cuba's Covid-19 drug
SANDF head of communications and spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says the matter is before Parliament's portfolio committee.Read More