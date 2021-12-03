[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video
Media personality and model Amanda du Pont took to Instagram to share her trauma of being raped by Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye.
In an emotional clip, Du Pont reflected on how she was raped for two years.
https://t.co/HdE7QOyJfL My side- I was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub. Only thing I did wrong was keep quiet. That ends here. GBV is absolutely unacceptable!! I will not be publicly ridiculed by a criminal! Rape is not smashing!! Time we deal with this demon✊🏽— Amanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) December 2, 2021
