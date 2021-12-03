WATCH: Bride passes out, vomits and gets pooped on during wedding goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'You raped me Jub Jub' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video

Disasters can happen during a wedding ceremony but this bride experienced the worst.

In the video shared on TikTok, the bride passes out, vomits and gets pooped on during the disaster wedding.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: