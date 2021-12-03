Streaming issues? Report here
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases

3 December 2021 10:25 AM
by Anthony Teixeira
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
DStv Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting the rescheduling of their matches.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have written to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) requesting for their matches in December to be postponed as the club is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the Soweto side confirmed 31 positive cases at the club.

“Players and staff at Kaizer Chiefs Football Club have been closely monitored for symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been tested regularly. More personnel tested positive this week as we were preparing for Saturday’s game,” the club said.

During December, Amakhosi are slated to play Cape Town City (4 December) with clashes against Golden Arrows (8 December), Sekhukhune FC (12 December) and Royal AM (22 December) scheduled for later this month.

“Given the situation, the medical team have conducted contact tracing of primary contacts of those who tested positive and have instructed all players, members of the technical team and staff, including those who tested negative, who are primary contacts to quarantine as per COVID protocol,” the club added.

The club urged the PSL to implement stricter health and safety protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting the rescheduling of their matches.

“We view this as a case of force majeure as what the club is experiencing as a consequence of COVID and the protocols it is obliged to implement, is totally beyond the control of the club. The club does not at the moment have sufficient players nor technical team to constitute a team,” it said.

Chiefs sit second in the DStv Premiership standings, eight points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.


This article first appeared on EWN : Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases




