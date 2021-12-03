Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
What a future Johannesburg may look like
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gerald Garner founder of Johannesburg places * author of books on Johannesburg
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
No deadlines, budget allocations to fix Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thabo Masebe - Acting Director General at Gauteng Provincial Government
Today at 16:20
[PROMO] Investec Podcast
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Arabile Gumede
Today at 16:40
Avon Justine focus of GBV with this year’s theme will be focused on verbal abuse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tina Thiart from 1000 Women Trust NGO
Today at 16:50
Media abroad Africanizing Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 17:10
Vaccine Mandates
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr David Harrison - CEO at DG Murray Trust
Today at 17:20
Pandemic causes fewer children to attend daycare centres & kindergarten facilities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Arno Van der Merwe, · SA Childcare Association chief executive
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:43
Alexander Forbe's interim results and dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dawie De Villiers - CEO at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Nampak's annual financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Erik Smuts - CEO at Nampak
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: “The End of Money: The Great Erosion of Trust in Banking, China’s Minsky Moment and the Fallacy of Cryptocurrency” by David Buckham
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Buckham - Founder and president at Monocle Solutions,
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Head Coach AlAhly & SA award-winning football manager Pitso Mosimane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pitso Mosimane
No Items to show
Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators

3 December 2021 11:51 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
fake certificates
COVID19
Electronic Vaccination Data System EVDS
covid certificates

Project manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the certificates.

The Health Department says it has received numerous complaints in relation to fake Covid-19 certificates.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Project Manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the security features on the certificates.

We have also been made aware through other means by the public about this and we have escalated all of these to the investigative authorities.

Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS - Department of Health

We are putting quite a number of securities in place which then places the onus is on the individuals to verify the validity of the certificates through the system.

Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS - Department of Health

Wolmarans says citizens can send emails to _evdsfraud@health.gov.za _to report fraudulent activities.

Listen to the full interview below:




