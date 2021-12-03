Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators
The Health Department says it has received numerous complaints in relation to fake Covid-19 certificates.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Project Manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the security features on the certificates.
We have also been made aware through other means by the public about this and we have escalated all of these to the investigative authorities.Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS - Department of Health
We are putting quite a number of securities in place which then places the onus is on the individuals to verify the validity of the certificates through the system.Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS - Department of Health
Wolmarans says citizens can send emails to _evdsfraud@health.gov.za _to report fraudulent activities.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166306296_conceptual-covid-19-immunity-passport-and-travel-passport-on-luggage.html?vti=o19ih3d0jzoomj6ufk-1-72
More from Local
No deadlines, budget allocations to fix Charlotte Maxeke Hospital - Staff
Head of internal medicine Professor Adam Mohammed is frustrated by red tape, the clumsiness, the apathy of everyone concerned but says life is more important than anything else.Read More
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019
Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.Read More
People seem to think housing is local govt responsibility and it is not - Mayor
Executive mayor of the City of Tshwane Randall Williams answers questions from listeners about their service delivery.Read More
MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022
MTN says it recognises the right of employees to apply to the exempted from the policy on certain clearly defined grounds.Read More
Call for Covid-19 mandatory vaccines intensifies
Professor Keymanthri Moodley says it is extremely important that the mandatory policy is implemented as soon as possible.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,125 new cases and 1 death
The Health Department says 26,348,830 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Gauteng Health condemns attacks on vaccination teams
The department says the perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets which consist of three tablets, one smartphone and six cellphones belonging to the team.Read More
Eskom to suspend stage 2 load shedding at 9pm on Sunday
The country has been hit with stage 2 power cuts since Saturday night.Read More
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted
The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.Read More