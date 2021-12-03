Police negotiating with truck drivers blocking N3 near Van Reenen
The N3 in the vicinity of Van Reene, the important between the Port of Durban and the interior has been blocked yet again.
Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra tells Mandy Wiener more.
It remains closed to traffic. Law-enforcement officials are engaging with the truck drivers who are blockading the roadways, closing them to traffic. They are trying to sort the matter as speedily as possible.Thania Dhoogra, Operations manager - N3 Toll Concession
13h02 03/12 #N3TrafficUpdate: #N3Obstruction N3-6X Km 60 near #VanReenen. The road is currently CLOSED. #TugelaPlaza is CLOSED to #N3JoburgBound traffic. Law enforcement is on scene monitoring the situation. Motorists are advised to delay travel to the area.— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 3, 2021
We are encouraging people to avoid the route, there are alternative routes but I can't comment about the state of those routes at this stage.Thania Dhoogra, Operations manager - N3 Toll Concession
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/martinkay78/martinkay782002/martinkay78200200010/140737761-big-freight-trucks-on-a-highway-blocking-all-lanes-.jpg
More from Local
Tips to keep your home safe during festive season
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za says windows and door must be checked and locked.Read More
N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open
Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.Read More
Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated
CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison talks about their partnership with the Health Department to get more people vaccinated.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths
The Health Department says 26,263,590 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn
Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned.Read More
Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators
Project manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the certificates.Read More
[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated
Chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga says they are still analysing the data but more young people are getting hospitalised.Read More
Deadline looms for SANDF to return Cuba's Covid-19 drug
SANDF head of communications and spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says the matter is before Parliament's portfolio committee.Read More