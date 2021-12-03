Police negotiating with truck drivers blocking N3 near Van Reenen





The N3 in the vicinity of Van Reene, the important between the Port of Durban and the interior has been blocked yet again.

Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra tells Mandy Wiener more.

It remains closed to traffic. Law-enforcement officials are engaging with the truck drivers who are blockading the roadways, closing them to traffic. They are trying to sort the matter as speedily as possible. Thania Dhoogra, Operations manager - N3 Toll Concession

13h02 03/12 #N3TrafficUpdate: #N3Obstruction N3-6X Km 60 near #VanReenen. The road is currently CLOSED. #TugelaPlaza is CLOSED to #N3JoburgBound traffic. Law enforcement is on scene monitoring the situation. Motorists are advised to delay travel to the area. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 3, 2021

We are encouraging people to avoid the route, there are alternative routes but I can't comment about the state of those routes at this stage. Thania Dhoogra, Operations manager - N3 Toll Concession

