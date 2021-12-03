'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane





Stone Jets came about when bassist and vocalist Given Nkanyane and guitarist Manfred Klose met in Cape Town. Nkanayane is originally from Limpopo.

They are now in Briston, where they have their last show before going back to London.

Nkanyane tells Relebogile Mabotja more on #Unplugged.

The first song that I wrote, Manfred just got it. From that moment I don't remember life without him. In 2015 we released a single called Hurricane. Given Nkanyane, Vocalist - Stone Jets

In 2018 we got an invitation to perform in Ireland. The pub culture in the UK and Europe is engrained in music. We hopped from pub to pub playing music. From then on we went to the UK. Given Nkanyane, Vocalist - Stone Jets

