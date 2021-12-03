Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn





Legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse recently celebrated his 70th birthday and says he developend independnce at any age.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja on his upside of failure, Mabuse says failure is lesson for a lot of people to try and do things better.

If you don't fail you never learn. There is alwys that saying that if you dont fall and you dont get up then it mean you were bound to fail. Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse - Legendary musician

For me, irrespective of some of the challenges that happened obviously resulting in failure, those for me became catalysts for me to make decisions as to do I feel remorseful or saddened that I failed to attain certain things. All it did was for me to look at how I can do things differently. Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse - Legendary musician

Listen to the full interview below: