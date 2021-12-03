Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
This past Saturday, South African television host known for shows such as The Big Question, a discussion program on SABC 2 and Shift, an education talk show on SABC1, Aaron Moloisi graced the 702 airwaves with his Soundtracks Of My Life playlist, a specially tailored playlist dedicated to all the special moments in his life. There certainly is no better way to relive all those moments but with music.
Stream his Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
