WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match





The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has announced that it will consider its options after the world football governing body (Fifa) dismissed its protest following Bafana Bafana's controversial 1-0 loss to Ghana last month.

In a statement, Safa CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will request Fifa for the reasons and consider their options.

SAFA had lodged a formal request Fifa asking them to investigate the officiating in last month's match.

