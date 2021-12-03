WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match
The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has announced that it will consider its options after the world football governing body (Fifa) dismissed its protest following Bafana Bafana's controversial 1-0 loss to Ghana last month.
READ: These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana
In a statement, Safa CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will request Fifa for the reasons and consider their options.
SAFA had lodged a formal request Fifa asking them to investigate the officiating in last month's match.
SAFA to consider options after FIFA dismisses Ghana protest https://t.co/ZCfD6Sbt2v @BafanaBafana— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) December 3, 2021
