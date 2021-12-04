COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 16,055 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,004,203.
Gauteng has recorded 11,553 cases followed by Western Cape with 957 cases.
Twenty-five more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,944 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,852,898 with a recovery rate of 95,0%
The total number of vaccines administered is 26,263,590 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 65,990 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 16,055 new cases, which represents a 24.3% positivity rate. A further 25 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,994 to date. See more here: https://t.co/PzzZEUQzNl pic.twitter.com/1qn1apRkri— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 3, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0112002/jarun011200200002/140620221-blood-sample-tube-positive-with-covid-19-or-novel-coronavirus.jpg
More from Local
Tips to keep your home safe during festive season
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za says windows and door must be checked and locked.Read More
N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open
Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.Read More
Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated
CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison talks about their partnership with the Health Department to get more people vaccinated.Read More
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn
Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned.Read More
Police negotiating with truck drivers blocking N3 near Van Reenen
N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra says she can't comment about the state of alternative routes.Read More
Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators
Project manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the certificates.Read More
[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated
Chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga says they are still analysing the data but more young people are getting hospitalised.Read More
Deadline looms for SANDF to return Cuba's Covid-19 drug
SANDF head of communications and spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says the matter is before Parliament's portfolio committee.Read More