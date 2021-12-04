COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 16,055 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,004,203.

Gauteng has recorded 11,553 cases followed by Western Cape with 957 cases.

Twenty-five more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,944 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,852,898 with a recovery rate of 95,0%

The total number of vaccines administered is 26,263,590 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.