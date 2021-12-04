Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated





Various efforts are being made to optimise the South African vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

Everyone above the age of 50 who choose to receive their first dose of the vaccine before the end of the year will be incentivised.

The DG Murray Trust announced its partnership with the Health Department to achieve full herd immunity against Covid-19 by 2022.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison about this.

There are many reasons why people don't want to vaccinate and they are largely not around facts. It's largely around this sense of anxiety, it might be a lack of trust in the messenger and then there are real realities like taxi fares that keep people away. Dr David Harrison, CEO - DG Murray Trust

For us in terms of public communication, the key thing is to ensure we have factual messaging and that it is conveyed by people who are trusted in local communities. Dr David Harrison, CEO - DG Murray Trust

Our immediate desire is to get to the 4 million people over the age of 50 who have not come forth for vaccination. It is this age group that accounts for 80% of deaths from covid. Dr David Harrison, CEO - DG Murray Trust

Listen to the full interview below: