N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open

The N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass has been cleared with the concession assuring motorists that the road was now safe to be used.

This follows an unlawful truck blockage that started on Friday morning and lasted throughout the day.

Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.

Thanks for the tweet Theks. #N3TrafficUpdate: #N3Obstruction N3-6X Km 60 near #VanReenen. The scene has been cleared and the road is OPEN to traffic. Thank you for your patience. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 4, 2021