Tips to keep your home safe during festive season
Coming home to an empty house during the festive season is tragic.
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za shares some security for your homes.
Know your neighbours, if they know you are not there they can keep an eye on your house.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za
Doors and windows, that is part of maintaining your home and it's more important if you are planning on going away. You know windows and doors are broken, don't leave them in that state.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_31574495_small-grey-house-with-wooden-deck-front-yard-with-flower-bed-and-lawn.html?term=small%2Bwood%2Bhouse&vti=m9njw777f2l50r822i-1-22
