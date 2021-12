IT'S BACK: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Saturday to Monday morning

South Africans will have to spend the wet weekend in the dark.

Eskom says the power cuts will begin on Saturday evening from 9pm until 5am on Monday morning.

The power utility said the power cuts were due to a failure of generation units at the Kusile, Medupi and Arnot power stations as well as the delay of the return of a unit at Tutuka power station.

#POWERALERT1



Due to generation capacity constraints, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/ksc6RSDqIj — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 4, 2021