COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 16,366 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,020,569.

Gauteng has recorded 11,607 cases followed by Western Cape with 1,017 cases.

RELATED: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths

Twenty-one more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,965 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,855,474 with a recovery rate of 94,5%

The total number of vaccines administered is 26,324,383 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.