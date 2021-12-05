Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN





JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service said it was monitoring a potential risk of flooding in low-lying parts of the country.

An alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of the Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been issued.

Forecaster Jacqueline Modika said: "Today we are having a cut off low system over the south-western parts of the country and this is bringing scattered to widespread rain showers."

The rainfall comes as the country contends with stage two load shedding

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said more rolling electricity cuts could be implemented if the power system continues to deteriorate.

"Total breakdowns have increased to 14,727 megawatts while planned maintenance is 6,700 megawatts of capacity. This as Eskom continues with its reliability maintenance programme," Mantshantsha said.

