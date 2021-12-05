Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng Health condemns attacks on vaccination teams The department says the perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets which consist of three tablets, one smartphone and si... 5 December 2021 3:16 PM
Eskom to suspend stage 2 load shedding at 9pm on Sunday The country has been hit with stage 2 power cuts since Saturday night. 5 December 2021 2:40 PM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
View all Local
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Business
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned. 3 December 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
View all Africa
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN

5 December 2021 7:33 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Weather

An alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of the Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been issued.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service said it was monitoring a potential risk of flooding in low-lying parts of the country.

An alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of the Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been issued.

Forecaster Jacqueline Modika said: "Today we are having a cut off low system over the south-western parts of the country and this is bringing scattered to widespread rain showers."

The rainfall comes as the country contends with stage two load shedding

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said more rolling electricity cuts could be implemented if the power system continues to deteriorate.

"Total breakdowns have increased to 14,727 megawatts while planned maintenance is 6,700 megawatts of capacity. This as Eskom continues with its reliability maintenance programme," Mantshantsha said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN




5 December 2021 7:33 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Weather

More from Local

Gauteng Health condemns attacks on vaccination teams

5 December 2021 3:16 PM

The department says the perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets which consist of three tablets, one smartphone and six cellphones belonging to the team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to suspend stage 2 load shedding at 9pm on Sunday

5 December 2021 2:40 PM

The country has been hit with stage 2 power cuts since Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted

5 December 2021 12:42 PM

The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Don't get further into debt these holidays', cautious financial planner

5 December 2021 9:31 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives a checklist to look at before spending the December salary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths

5 December 2021 7:10 AM

The Health Department says 26,324,383 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IT'S BACK: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Saturday to Monday morning

4 December 2021 4:37 PM

The power utility said the power cuts were due to a failure of generation units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips to keep your home safe during festive season

4 December 2021 10:46 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za says windows and door must be checked and locked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open

4 December 2021 9:53 AM

Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated

4 December 2021 9:27 AM

CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison talks about their partnership with the Health Department to get more people vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths

4 December 2021 6:47 AM

The Health Department says 26,263,590 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to suspend stage 2 load shedding at 9pm on Sunday

Local

Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted

Lifestyle Local

Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN

Local

EWN Highlights

All travellers to UK to show pre-departure COVID tests

5 December 2021 12:53 PM

Truck drivers to appear in court after blocking N3 toll route

5 December 2021 12:21 PM

Eskom to suspend load shedding at 9pm on Sunday

5 December 2021 12:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA