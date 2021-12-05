'Don't get further into debt these holidays', cautious financial planner





As the year comes to an end, Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse encourages people to have a checklist before spending the December salary or 13th cheque.

Roelofse says it's important to update your will and alert family and friends where you placed it.

You must make sure that the debit orders are covered for the essential things in particular. If your premium hasn't been collected you put yourself in a very risky situation with the insurer. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Make sure the plan (medical aid) is actually in place on 1 January. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Don't get further into debt these holidays, spend what you can and live within your means. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Listen to the full interview below: