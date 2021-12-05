Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted





JOHANNESBURG - Rapper and television presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is going after those who have accused him of rape and sexual assault, demanding that they retract the accusations and apologise.

The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.

They have accused him of violating them at different points in their respective relationships. Maarohanye denies this.

The suspended Moja Love TV presenter says he will be laying charges of crimen injuria and defamation of character against Du Pont, Masechaba Khumalo, and Refilwe Khumalo.

Masechaba Khumalo and Refilwe Khumalo are not related.

This week the women spoke of how they were violated by Maarohanye. In Du Pont's case, she said the sexual abuse happened over a period of two years.

Maarohanye - whose feature in a podcast resulted in the women speaking out - said the multiple rape accusations are false and unfounded.

In a statement, his family claims Du Pont has launched a campaign to harm his character which he has worked hard to safeguard.

The musician and ex convict has also rubbished accusations that he raped Masechaba Khumalo at his mother's house saying she was the one who made a move on him and he turned her down.

Maarohanye is currently out on parole after being sentenced to 25 years in jail in 2012 for murder and attempted murder.

He killed four children whilst drag racing in Soweto under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

