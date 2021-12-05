Gauteng Health condemns attacks on vaccination teams





Gauteng Health Department has condemned the attack on a vaccination team in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The department says the perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets which consist of three tablets, one smartphone and six cellphones belonging to the team.

In a statement, the department says another incident took place last week where a West Rand Health District Services bakkie was hijacked with mobile site equipment and gazebos in Chamdor, Kagiso.

The cases of robbery for both incidents have been opened at Soshanguve and Kagiso police stations, says the department’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Read the full statement below: