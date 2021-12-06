COVID-19: South Africa records 11,125 new cases and 1 death





The Health Department says it has recorded 11,125 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,031,694.

Gauteng has recorded 7,929 cases followed by Western Cape with 807 cases.

One more person has passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,966 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,858,144 with a recovery rate of 94,3%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 26,348,830 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.