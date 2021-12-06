COVID-19: South Africa records 11,125 new cases and 1 death
The Health Department says it has recorded 11,125 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,031,694.
Gauteng has recorded 7,929 cases followed by Western Cape with 807 cases.
RELATED: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths
One more person has passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,966 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,858,144 with a recovery rate of 94,3%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 26,348,830 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 031 694 with 11 125 new cases reported. Today 1 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 966 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 858 144 with a recovery rate of 94,3% pic.twitter.com/DaLEpE5C6c— Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 5, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141767380_concept-of-covid-19-coronavirus-disease-2019-ncov-corona-virus-stethoscope-close-up-photo-the-inscri.html
More from Local
MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022
MTN says it recognises the right of employees to apply to the exempted from the policy on certain clearly defined grounds.Read More
Call for Covid-19 mandatory vaccines intensifies
Professor Keymanthri Moodley says it is extremely important that the mandatory policy is implemented as soon as possible.Read More
Gauteng Health condemns attacks on vaccination teams
The department says the perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets which consist of three tablets, one smartphone and six cellphones belonging to the team.Read More
Eskom to suspend stage 2 load shedding at 9pm on Sunday
The country has been hit with stage 2 power cuts since Saturday night.Read More
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted
The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.Read More
'Don't get further into debt these holidays', cautious financial planner
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives a checklist to look at before spending the December salary.Read More
Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN
An alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of the Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been issued.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths
The Health Department says 26,324,383 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
IT'S BACK: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Saturday to Monday morning
The power utility said the power cuts were due to a failure of generation units.Read More