Call for Covid-19 mandatory vaccines intensifies





The call for vaccine mandates is intensifying.

In the last reporting cycle, South Africa recorded 11,125 new Covid-19 cases with Gauteng as the epicentre.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an urgent National Coronavirus Command Council meeting this week to discuss the increasing numbers and the Omicron variant.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Keymanthri Moodley, bioethics expert in the Department of Medicine and Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at Stellenbosch University.

We have been calling for mandatory vaccines in South Africa since early February 2021. I think the debate took off in August last year. It is extremely important that the mandatory policy is implemented as soon as possible. Professor Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - Stellenbosch University

The is no vaccine that is 100% effective and we have been saying that from the beginning. Everyone needs to be safe in order to protect all in society and so it's not a place in the context of public health emergency to claim an individual right to do as one pleases because whatever you do, it's impacting others. Professor Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - Stellenbosch University

Listen to the full interview below: