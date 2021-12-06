WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away
At least 31 people have died in Kenya after a bus was swept away in a raging flood.
The horrifying footage shows the moment the bus carrying members of a choir attempted to cross the low-lying bridge and ended up being swept away.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
