WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away

At least 31 people have died in Kenya after a bus was swept away in a raging flood.

The horrifying footage shows the moment the bus carrying members of a choir attempted to cross the low-lying bridge and ended up being swept away.

