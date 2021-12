MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022

Mobile telecommunications company MTN says it will implement a mandatory vaccination policy for staff in South Africa and other major operating markets from January 2022.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group says it recognises the right of employees to apply to the exempted from the policy on certain clearly defined grounds.

It further says for those staff who are not exempt from vaccinations either through risk assessment or agreed exclusions but still refuse vaccination, MTN will not be obliged to continue the employment contract.

The science is clear. Vaccination against COVID-19 reduces rates of serious infections, hospitalisation, and death. As an employer, we have a responsibility to ensure that our workplaces are guided by the highest standards of health and safety, and that has informed our decision to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for our staff. Ralph Mupita, Group president and chief executive officer - MTN