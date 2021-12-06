MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022





Mobile telecommunications company MTN says it will implement a mandatory vaccination policy for staff in South Africa and other major operating markets from January 2022.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group says it recognises the right of employees to apply to the exempted from the policy on certain clearly defined grounds.

It further says for those staff who are not exempt from vaccinations either through risk assessment or agreed exclusions but still refuse vaccination, MTN will not be obliged to continue the employment contract.