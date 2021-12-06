People seem to think housing is local govt responsibility and it is not - Mayor
Randall Williams retained his seat as the City of Tshwane mayor after he was elected unopposed after the local government elections.
With the ongoing coalitions, Gauteng's major metros are yet to announce their mayoral committees. Williams answers questions from callers on the Clement Manyathela.
The political situation is not different from the time before the election. Before the election, I was running a minority government and we were working well.Randall Williams, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
Answering the question of lack of electricity in some parts of the City, Randall says they have been communicating.
We have been communicating, I don't know why the resident hasn't seen the communication. It has not been a week, it's Day 5. We've been working every day. It's very difficult for employees to work when there is lightning striking. It will take nine days to rebuild the substation.Randall Williams, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
As far as RDP houses are concerned, the City built houses on behalf of the provincial government. So it's up to them to remove illegal occupants and it's for SAPS to come to the party.Randall Williams, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
Housing is not a local government competency. It is the responsibility of the national and provincial government but people seem to think it is the responsibility of the local government and it is not.Randall Williams, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
Listen to the full interview below:
