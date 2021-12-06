No deadlines, budget allocations to fix Charlotte Maxeke Hospital - Staff
The internal medicine staff at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital has written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and other political leaders, pleading for a task team to set up to intervene in the various crises at the facility.
READ: Patients must wait at least two years before Charlotte Maxeke fully reopens
Head of internal medicine Professor Adam Mohammed tells Mandy Wiener.
It is not just the fire that has caused us frustration, it goes to the first wave of covid. There were so much PPE (personal protective equipment) irregularities, fighting for beds, fighting for ICUs (intensive care units), fighting for everything.Professor Adam Mohammed, Head of internal medicine - Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Eight months down the line we still have not seen substantial deadlines, budget allocations to fix up this hospital. The closure of this hospital has a direct impact on other district hospitals and regional hospitals, in particular Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital.Professor Adam Mohammed, Head of internal medicine - Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Those hospitals are bursting at the seam, casualties are full, patients are getting covid from sitting in overcrowded hospitals, so it's not just the fire, it's the bureaucracy, the red tape, the clumsiness, the apathy of everyone concerned not moving in the same direction and helping the workers giving the patients the best care possible.Professor Adam Mohammed, Head of internal medicine - Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital would normally is normally a 1,100-bed hospital, we now running under 500 beds. With the flooding that happened over last week we lost another 150 beds. Because of flooding we also have electrical issues, the lifts are not working. Promises are made, promises are broken.Professor Adam Mohammed, Head of internal medicine - Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
We have over 200 healthcare workers that are positive for covid. We are just not getting the help we need. I understand bureaucracy and money but life is more important than anything else.Professor Adam Mohammed, Head of internal medicine - Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Listen below for the full interview...
