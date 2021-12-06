Understanding what the Cyber Crimes Act entails
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed the Cyber Crimes Act and it came into effect on 1 December.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, founder and CEO of Digital Law Company Emma Sadleir Berkowitz says there are a few procedural issues that are not in effect but most of them are.
The main thing that is interesting to me is that there is a criminal offence now around the sending of intimate images without the consent of the person affected. In simpler terms, people would say this is revenge pornographyEmma Sadleir Berkowitz, Founder and CEO - Digital Law Company
This is the first time in South Africa that this is criminalised, to be honest, it is such a complicated provision that they managed to create.Emma Sadleir Berkowitz, Founder and CEO - Digital Law Company
An intimate image doesn't require nudity, it can be covered genitals, for example.Emma Sadleir Berkowitz, Founder and CEO - Digital Law Company
The Cybercrimes Act criminalises the following types of cyber activities, namely:
- unlawful access, interception and interference of data;
- unlawful acts in respect of software and hardware tools;
- cyber fraud, cyber forgery and cyber uttering; and
- malicious communications, which includes a form of 'hate speech'.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_60431014_old-woman-hand-using-the-mouse-of-a-computer.html?vti=lob82k4f0cge2jk3qc-2-1
More from Local
No deadlines, budget allocations to fix Charlotte Maxeke Hospital - Staff
Head of internal medicine Professor Adam Mohammed is frustrated by red tape, the clumsiness, the apathy of everyone concerned but says life is more important than anything else.Read More
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019
Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.Read More
People seem to think housing is local govt responsibility and it is not - Mayor
Executive mayor of the City of Tshwane Randall Williams answers questions from listeners about their service delivery.Read More
MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022
MTN says it recognises the right of employees to apply to the exempted from the policy on certain clearly defined grounds.Read More
Call for Covid-19 mandatory vaccines intensifies
Professor Keymanthri Moodley says it is extremely important that the mandatory policy is implemented as soon as possible.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,125 new cases and 1 death
The Health Department says 26,348,830 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Gauteng Health condemns attacks on vaccination teams
The department says the perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets which consist of three tablets, one smartphone and six cellphones belonging to the team.Read More
Eskom to suspend stage 2 load shedding at 9pm on Sunday
The country has been hit with stage 2 power cuts since Saturday night.Read More
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted
The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.Read More