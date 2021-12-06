Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information'

6 December 2021 5:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Media Monitoring Africa
William Bird
COVID19
Covid-19 Omicron variant

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe.

Over the weekend newspapers in Germany and Spain depicted the Omicron virus as an African virus.

A tweet by Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chinono read: On the left is Germany newspaper @rheinpfalz with a headline “The Virus from Africa is with us.”

On the right is a Spanish newspaper @TribunaAlbacete with a cartoon saying black South Africans are coming to Europe on a boat with Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird tells John Perlman more.

When you are dealing with something like COVID-19 and a new variant that we don't know anything about and we are the ones who announce it, you can understand people's fear and anxiety all rise and newsrooms in a rush often and they don't think about the consequences of what they are doing.

William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

In that respect, you have media playing a role in tightening fear and anxiety, perpetuating negative racist stereotypes and then putting out inaccurate information.

William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

This shows the importance of media need to pause and get things right before they put them up.

William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

Listen below for the full interview...




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
