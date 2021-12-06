'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information'
Over the weekend newspapers in Germany and Spain depicted the Omicron virus as an African virus.
A tweet by Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chinono read: On the left is Germany newspaper @rheinpfalz with a headline “The Virus from Africa is with us.”
On the right is a Spanish newspaper @TribunaAlbacete with a cartoon saying black South Africans are coming to Europe on a boat with Omicron Covid-19 variant.
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird tells John Perlman more.
When you are dealing with something like COVID-19 and a new variant that we don't know anything about and we are the ones who announce it, you can understand people's fear and anxiety all rise and newsrooms in a rush often and they don't think about the consequences of what they are doing.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
In that respect, you have media playing a role in tightening fear and anxiety, perpetuating negative racist stereotypes and then putting out inaccurate information.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
This shows the importance of media need to pause and get things right before they put them up.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97984138_mers-virus-meadleeast-respiratory-syndrome-coronovirus-3d-illustration.html?downloaded=1
