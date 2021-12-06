Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'
Nampak on Monday reported headline earnings per share of 62.3 cents for the year ending on 30 September 2021.
It increased its trading profit by 109% to R1.4 billion.
Revenues are up 24% to R14 billion.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Nampak CEO Erik Smuts (scroll up to listen).
It’s a big turnaround. We believe it's sustainable. We’ve made structural changes to the business… There is still an overhang of debt…Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
We’ve managed to reduce that [US dollar] debt… a significant reduction… We’d like to reduce it further… It’s [revenues derived in US dollars] roughly about a third of our business…Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
We benefitted from a huge export contract to North America… Nigeria had a fabulous performance…Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
Cans are by far greener than glass…Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nampak results: 'It's a big, sustainable turnaround'
