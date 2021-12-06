Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'

6 December 2021 7:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts.

Nampak on Monday reported headline earnings per share of 62.3 cents for the year ending on 30 September 2021.

It increased its trading profit by 109% to R1.4 billion.

Revenues are up 24% to R14 billion.

© gogian/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Nampak CEO Erik Smuts (scroll up to listen).

It’s a big turnaround. We believe it's sustainable. We’ve made structural changes to the business… There is still an overhang of debt…

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

We’ve managed to reduce that [US dollar] debt… a significant reduction… We’d like to reduce it further… It’s [revenues derived in US dollars] roughly about a third of our business…

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

We benefitted from a huge export contract to North America… Nigeria had a fabulous performance…

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

Cans are by far greener than glass…

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'














