'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'





There have been 6,381 new COVID-19 cases recorded in South Africa under the latest review cycle and nine people have succumbed to the virus.

The spike in coronavirus infections has led to questions of the effectiveness of vaccines.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chairperson & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Professor Helen Rees to give more insight on vaccines.

As time has gone on, we are learning more about the virus and these vaccines, and we are now recognising that the second shot of J&J and a third dose of the pfizer gives a big boost to protection. Professor Helen Rees, WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chairperson & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines

What is being recognised at the moment, is a single shot of J&J and two doses of Pfizer are enough, but this is changing. Professor Helen Rees, WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chairperson & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines

She says as times goes by, we are likely to see requirements for booster doses in the future.

