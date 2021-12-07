Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:50
Tshwane 2019 flood victims still displaced,
Guests
Abel Tau, ActionSA Tshwane caucus leader
Today at 17:20
MPs to vote on Constitution 18th Amendment Bill
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
Today at 18:09
ZOOM TymeBank attracts new investors including Tencent
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:14
Trade and manufacturing sectors kneecap SA's third quarter GDP by worse than expected
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - mastering of self. No financial or investment plan can make you wealthy.
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'

7 December 2021 8:00 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Mayor
City of Joburg
Mpho Phalatse
MMC

ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg.

The former mayor of the City of Johannesburg Mpho Moerane says the city is leaderless.

The African National Congress (ANC) caucus leader says he is concerned that residents are suffering due to lack of political direction in terms of service delivery.

As coalition talks are underway, the mayor has yet to announce the mayoral committee members.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Moerane says his party is worried about service delivery.

Its day 16, there is no leadership in the City of Johannesburg, there are no MMC's and departments don't know what to do or what is the direction.

Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC

We are not playing politics, we just want the mayor to appoint the mayoral committee so there can be stability and the city can move forward.

Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC

Listen below to the full conversation:




