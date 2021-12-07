'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'
The former mayor of the City of Johannesburg Mpho Moerane says the city is leaderless.
The African National Congress (ANC) caucus leader says he is concerned that residents are suffering due to lack of political direction in terms of service delivery.
As coalition talks are underway, the mayor has yet to announce the mayoral committee members.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Moerane says his party is worried about service delivery.
Its day 16, there is no leadership in the City of Johannesburg, there are no MMC's and departments don't know what to do or what is the direction.Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC
We are not playing politics, we just want the mayor to appoint the mayoral committee so there can be stability and the city can move forward.Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.Read More
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021
'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.Read More
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.Read More
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average.Read More
'It's an easy decision, we don't know why Gov is taking long to scrap e-tolls'
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage reflects on why the system needs to be removed.Read More
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley
University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines.Read More
Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa urged countries that have imposed travel bans on South Africa and Southern African sister countries to reverse that before any further damage is done to the economies.Read More
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.Read More
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More