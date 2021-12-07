'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'





The former mayor of the City of Johannesburg Mpho Moerane says the city is leaderless.

The African National Congress (ANC) caucus leader says he is concerned that residents are suffering due to lack of political direction in terms of service delivery.

As coalition talks are underway, the mayor has yet to announce the mayoral committee members.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Moerane says his party is worried about service delivery.

Its day 16, there is no leadership in the City of Johannesburg, there are no MMC's and departments don't know what to do or what is the direction. Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC

We are not playing politics, we just want the mayor to appoint the mayoral committee so there can be stability and the city can move forward. Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC

