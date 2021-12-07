We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu





Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi has confirmed that the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has recommended to government that vaccine mandates should be implemented at workplaces and that some venues be only accessible to vaccinated persons.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions says although it supports vaccination, it is determined to fight for workers who have opted not to get the jab.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has more.

Our position is very firm, we want to encourage every worker, every member of the community to be vaccinated because now there can be no debate about the efficacy of the vaccine. There is no doubt that they are working and that currently the people who would be affected by the latest fourth wave are not ending up in hospitals or in the ICU, it is those who are not vaccinated and who believe in the social media misinformation who end up being the worst victims. Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions

We're pleading with workers: 'Please get vaccinated, particularly as we move towards the holiday period where you're going to be mixing with loads and loads of your family members and friends. Please get vaccinated.' Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions

But having said that, we are absolutely opposed to making that mandatory. Our own experience is that employers are again going to be using mandatory vaccination to reduce workforces, making that an excuse. Our unions are reporting that a number of workers are being dismissed, at times without even a hearing or following the Occupational Health Safety Act provisions of providing them with alternatives when are they refusing to be vaccinated for whatever reasons. Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions

