We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu
Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi has confirmed that the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has recommended to government that vaccine mandates should be implemented at workplaces and that some venues be only accessible to vaccinated persons.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions says although it supports vaccination, it is determined to fight for workers who have opted not to get the jab.
READ: CCMA receives complaints of workers dismissed for not taking COVID-19 vaccine
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has more.
Our position is very firm, we want to encourage every worker, every member of the community to be vaccinated because now there can be no debate about the efficacy of the vaccine. There is no doubt that they are working and that currently the people who would be affected by the latest fourth wave are not ending up in hospitals or in the ICU, it is those who are not vaccinated and who believe in the social media misinformation who end up being the worst victims.Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
We're pleading with workers: 'Please get vaccinated, particularly as we move towards the holiday period where you're going to be mixing with loads and loads of your family members and friends. Please get vaccinated.'Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
But having said that, we are absolutely opposed to making that mandatory. Our own experience is that employers are again going to be using mandatory vaccination to reduce workforces, making that an excuse. Our unions are reporting that a number of workers are being dismissed, at times without even a hearing or following the Occupational Health Safety Act provisions of providing them with alternatives when are they refusing to be vaccinated for whatever reasons.Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
More from Local
How GriefShare helps people deal with loss
Coralie Deas workshop facilitator at The GriefShare Programme explains how they work and how to get in touch with them.Read More
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices
Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefitsRead More
'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'
WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chair & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof Helen Rees to give more insight on vaccines.Read More
Understanding what the Cyber Crimes Act entails
Founder and CEO of Digital Law Company Emma Sadleir Berkowitz explains the Act that came into effect on 1 December and the provisions included.Read More
No deadlines, budget allocations to fix Charlotte Maxeke Hospital - Staff
Head of internal medicine Professor Adam Mohammed is frustrated by red tape, the clumsiness, the apathy of everyone concerned but says life is more important than anything else.Read More
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019
Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.Read More
People seem to think housing is local govt responsibility and it is not - Mayor
Executive mayor of the City of Tshwane Randall Williams answers questions from listeners about their service delivery.Read More
MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022
MTN says it recognises the right of employees to apply to the exempted from the policy on certain clearly defined grounds.Read More
Call for Covid-19 mandatory vaccines intensifies
Professor Keymanthri Moodley says it is extremely important that the mandatory policy is implemented as soon as possible.Read More