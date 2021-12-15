Dis-Chem Foundation donates R96,000 to help empower impoverished communities





The Dis-Chem Foundation and 702 are out to make a difference by helping an organisation that empowers and restores communities through their Random Acts of Kindness campaign.

This month's Random Act of Kindness goes to the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund, a non-profit company in Horison, Gauteng that builds sustainable communities through economic development and foundation work to make an impact in communities living in poverty.

The organisation was founded in 1986 by Maureen Stevis, a mother with deep compassion for her neighbours in the impoverished community of Newclare. Her sacrificial lifestyle has had an immense impact on her children who grew up witnessing the impact that their mother was making in the lives of others.

To honour her legacy, in 2008, her son Clete Stevis, his wife Luzette Stevis and Leonard Watts co-founded the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund to uplift people in the communities of Gauteng, operating solely from their personal finances, donations from friends and family and local businesses.

The organisation's holistic approach focuses on three pillars:

1. Food Security

"Grow Your Own Food" environmentally friendly and sustainable community gardens, self-sustaining community bakeries that ensure a consistent supply of bread for soup kitchens, breakfast and lunches for school-going children and the poor, aid relief in the form of maize, vegetables, and food hampers as well as its COVID-19 pandemic emergency aid.

2. Education

Early childhood development and supplementary programmes, youth development programmes, bursaries, socio-economic development, agricultural training initiatives, skills development and entrepreneurship courses, adult education initiatives, hygiene education and personal development programmes.

3. Restoration

Centres of excellence, sport training schools and clinics, dignity for women campaigns, substance abuse rehabilitation, retreats, youth programmes and prisoner rehabilitation.

Through food security, education and restoration, the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund provide tools for individuals on their life journey, aid for families to help them regain dignity, respect and empowerment for a community to establish itself holistically.

Watch: Clement Manyathela visits the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund to find out how the organisation is making an impact in our communities.

My mom was a woman of faith and prayer and, she was filled with compassion. My brothers – we're five boys and one girl – we decided to carry on with the legacy. From the base in Newclare, now we're in four provinces. Clete Stevis, Director – Humanitarian Empowerment Fund

As our communities, we need sustainability projects so that people can be taught how to fish. People from the community needs to be empowered so that they can come back into the community and empower the community Clete Stevis, Director – Humanitarian Empowerment Fund

It's not about giving a man a fish to eat, it's about teaching him to fish and feed his family and, I think that what this organisation is teaching the community around them. It's a very poor community and they need to (sometimes) a little bit of a boost (and) a little bit of encouragement and, for someone to be on their side.... and that's what this amazing organisation does. Sherry Saltzman, Representative – The Dis-Chem Foundation

In recognition of the impact that the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund has made in impoverished communities, the Dis-Chem Foundation has donated R8000 a month for 12 months, which equates to a donation of R96,000 which can be used towards the organisation's programmes.

Listen to Clement Manyathela's interview with the Director of the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund, Clete Stevis and Dis-Chem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman.

To learn more about the incredible work that the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund does in our communities, visit www.hefund.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.