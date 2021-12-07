How GriefShare helps people deal with loss
Grief can be the most emotionally painful experience one has to face.
The GriefShare programme offers those who are going through such an experience a chance to share get in touch with their emotions and process their grief.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to The GriefShare Programme workshop facilitator Coralie Deas.
Everybody's grief is different and everyone grieves differently.Coralie Deas, Workshop Facilitator - The GriefShare Programme
We encourage communication by writing a grief letter and I found this to be very useful.Coralie Deas, Workshop Facilitator - The GriefShare Programme
I would encourage people not to close the door on friendships but to perhaps distance themselves a little.Coralie Deas, Workshop Facilitator - The GriefShare Programme
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/cremation.html?sti=lh81q77ec3ztl32hha|&mediapopup=130106329
