Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals
The national debate is raging around the question of a vaccine mandate in South Africa.
The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has now come out in support of mandatory vaccination in the workplace and the restriction of access to certain events for the unvaccinated.
Many businesses have followed Discovery's lead by introducing a mandatory vaccination policy, along with some of the country's universities.
---
RELATED STORIES:
94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore
We support the move towards mandatory vaccinations, says Naptosa boss
'Draconian and underhanded' SA Union of Students blasts varsity vaccine mandates
---
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedlac Executive Director Lisa Seftel, who notes that the body is a collective of organised business, labour, community and government.
The social partners of Nedlac have been very involved in responding to the Covid pandemic, particularly because of its dire impact on the economy and have been very active in promoting vaccinations, mobilising... with business partnering to provide vaccinations free of charge with government.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
The rate of vaccinations is too low and therefore when Omicron variant emerged... the social partners really felt that one needed to do more to shift the dial.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
Seftel talks about the need for "positive and negative incentives" to promote the vaccination drive.
They believe that one should introduce these positive and negative incentives which is saying that certain venues... sport, cultural, hospitality... should only be allowed to be accessed by those people who are vaccinated, to be able to promote vaccination.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
Similarly, that in workplaces the occupational health and safety direction should require employers to do a risk assessment and if this says that vaccination is required for the workplace to be safe for fellow-employees, contractors... clients... then the employer should be able to require employees to be vaccinated.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
Seftel says the Nedlac social partners were responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement during his last address to the nation about the need to discuss the option of a vaccine mandate.
They have made quite detailed proposals both to amend the occupation health and safety direction and to amend the regulations, including trying to improve enforceability.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
These proposals have been submitted to government... with the understanding that government, for example the Minister of Employment and Labour in respect of occupational health and safety, would take it forward.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
Listen to the conversation in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
More from Business
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).Read More
1.5% slump in economy for Q3 due mainly to July looting, lockdown restrictions
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest GDP numbers.Read More
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise.Read More
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".Read More
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts.Read More
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.Read More
Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tseliso Maqubela of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
Making meaningful business change through ESG
Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance.Read More
More from Politics
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).Read More
Opposition parties reject land expropriation without compensation Bill
EFF leader Julius Malema said the process was a complete failure and the ANC is controlled by its “white monopoly capital handlers”, while the DA said the amendment will be detrimental for the country.Read More
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'
ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg.Read More
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.Read More
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021
'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.Read More
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.Read More
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average.Read More
'It's an easy decision, we don't know why Gov is taking long to scrap e-tolls'
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage reflects on why the system needs to be removed.Read More
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley
University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines.Read More
Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa urged countries that have imposed travel bans on South Africa and Southern African sister countries to reverse that before any further damage is done to the economies.Read More
More from Local
1.5% slump in economy for Q3 due mainly to July looting, lockdown restrictions
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest GDP numbers.Read More
GDP shrinks by 1.5%: 'We expect agriculture to boost a rebound in last quarter'
Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego says most of the factors that resulted in the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year were unique to that time.Read More
How GriefShare helps people deal with loss
Coralie Deas workshop facilitator at The GriefShare Programme explains how they work and how to get in touch with them.Read More
We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu
SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says employers are using mandatory vaccination as an excuse to reduce staff.Read More
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices
Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefitsRead More
'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'
WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chair & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof Helen Rees to give more insight on vaccines.Read More
Understanding what the Cyber Crimes Act entails
Founder and CEO of Digital Law Company Emma Sadleir Berkowitz explains the Act that came into effect on 1 December and the provisions included.Read More
No deadlines, budget allocations to fix Charlotte Maxeke Hospital - Staff
Head of internal medicine Professor Adam Mohammed is frustrated by red tape, the clumsiness, the apathy of everyone concerned but says life is more important than anything else.Read More
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019
Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.Read More