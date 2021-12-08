'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'





Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People's Money" feature.

This week Whitfield spoke to revered football manager and coach Pitso Mosimane.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane celebrates the 3-0 victory against South African team, Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF final on Saturday, 17 July 2021. Picture: Twitter/ @AlAhlyEnglish

Mosimane is 13 months into a two-year contract with Egypt's Al Ahly, after joining them from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has led the Egyptian giants to two CAF Champions League titles and the CAF Super Cup.

What is it that Mosimane believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

The industry is not good for your family, people who are close to you emotionally, especially when things don't go right... and even when things go right, to be honest... and it's not good for your health, but somebody has to do it. Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

It's a tough job... It's like giving somebody money to invest and saying every week you must have a profit... and everybody sees your results every week or every three days... Imagine you are running a company and every three days the public knows if you've done well or not... Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

The proper money came when I came into management even though I did play for Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates also... and I played in Europe [Greece]... Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

We've been looking after our money since we've been in South Africa. It's not about looking after money when you are in Egypt. I think we've done fairly well and we have a few investments we've made... a few properties we have acquired... so we can look after ourselves when we are no longer coaches... Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

We work hard for the money and the age that I am - 56 going to 57 - I really have to be careful about my pension, so we have put some money aside. Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

I can say I have stress-related diseases... otherwise you'd never coach Al Ahly or you'd never coach Mamelodi Sundowns and expect to win the trophies the way we have accumulated trophies... Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

It's not for the faint at heart... but life has been good. As much as we're talking about how harsh the business is... we've won a lot of trophies [at Al Ahly]... Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

Honestly speaking, if I was in South Africa I wouldn't have won the two Champions League trophies back to back... In the World Cup South Africa didn't even win one match... the competition is very tough. Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

It's taken 30 years I'd say for a South African team to win the Champions League... We [Al Ahly] have taken eight months to win it two times.... Here you have to win at all costs, you can't have an excuse... If you draw, it's really trouble here. If you lose, it's a funeral!.. That's the difference... Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

If you lose three or four games in a row here, you might as well pack your bags... Back home there are also positives... They give you an opportunity to really see what you can do. Over here they don't give you the chance to do that. Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

My lifestyle here is also a bit tough... The team is too big, it's followed by 70 million people... You are in the spotlight whatever you do... You are in a whirlpool here! Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

Europe is not ready for Africans... It's not how much you do or what you can do... It's a level of trust... Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach - Al Ahly

