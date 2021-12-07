



JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed they are unable to travel for the scheduled DStv Premiership clash against Golden Arrows on 8 December as the COVID-19 cases at the club continue to rise.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on the club’s request to have the remainder of their December matches be postponed.

The club also add that test results conducted at the beginning of the week have recorded five new positive samples, bringing the number of reported cases in the last few days to 36.

Reacting on the rise in cases, Chiefs physician, Dr. Hashendra Ramjee said: "This shows us why it was important for the team to temporarily avoid playing or interacting with others as this could potentially cause the virus to spread beyond the club – which is an undesirable situation for all involved.

"It is our responsibility to try to contain the outbreak as much as we can and save lives as players and staff have to go back to their families on a daily basis."

This article first appeared on EWN : Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers