GDP shrinks by 1.5%: 'We expect agriculture to boost a rebound in last quarter'





The South Africa Groo Domestic Product (GDP) has slumped by 1.5% between July and September.

Stats SA released the Tuesday attributing the slump to the impact of the July civil unrest combined with the Covid-19 restrictions.

John Perlman speaks to an economist from Nedbank, Isaac Matshego about this.

Most of the factors that resulted in the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year were sort of unique to that time. Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank

We know that agriculture is quite seasonal so in the middle of the year we tend to get quite a slowdown but with the current quarter with the good rain that we are getting, we expect a good rebound in the last quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year. Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank

