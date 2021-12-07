Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
1.5% slump in economy for Q3 due mainly to July looting, lockdown restrictions The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest GDP numbers. 7 December 2021 7:54 PM
GDP shrinks by 1.5%: 'We expect agriculture to boost a rebound in last quarter' Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego says most of the factors that resulted in the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year we... 7 December 2021 5:35 PM
View all Local
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Opposition parties reject land expropriation without compensation Bill EFF leader Julius Malema said the process was a complete failure and the ANC is controlled by its “white monopoly capital handlers... 7 December 2021 5:42 PM
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward' ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg. 7 December 2021 8:00 AM
View all Politics
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. 6 December 2021 7:22 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
View all Sport
CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2021 8:30 AM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
View all Entertainment
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

GDP shrinks by 1.5%: 'We expect agriculture to boost a rebound in last quarter'

7 December 2021 5:35 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Stats SA
SA econmoy
#GDP

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego says most of the factors that resulted in the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year were unique to that time.

The South Africa Groo Domestic Product (GDP) has slumped by 1.5% between July and September.

Stats SA released the Tuesday attributing the slump to the impact of the July civil unrest combined with the Covid-19 restrictions.

John Perlman speaks to an economist from Nedbank, Isaac Matshego about this.

Most of the factors that resulted in the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year were sort of unique to that time.

Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank 

We know that agriculture is quite seasonal so in the middle of the year we tend to get quite a slowdown but with the current quarter with the good rain that we are getting, we expect a good rebound in the last quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year.

Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank 

Listen to the full interview below:




7 December 2021 5:35 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Stats SA
SA econmoy
#GDP

More from Local

Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals

7 December 2021 8:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1.5% slump in economy for Q3 due mainly to July looting, lockdown restrictions

7 December 2021 7:54 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest GDP numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How GriefShare helps people deal with loss

7 December 2021 3:44 PM

Coralie Deas workshop facilitator at The GriefShare Programme explains how they work and how to get in touch with them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu

7 December 2021 1:45 PM

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says employers are using mandatory vaccination as an excuse to reduce staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices

7 December 2021 9:31 AM

Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'

7 December 2021 7:34 AM

WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chair & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof Helen Rees to give more insight on vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding what the Cyber Crimes Act entails

6 December 2021 4:41 PM

Founder and CEO of Digital Law Company Emma Sadleir Berkowitz explains the Act that came into effect on 1 December and the provisions included.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No deadlines, budget allocations to fix Charlotte Maxeke Hospital - Staff

6 December 2021 1:53 PM

Head of internal medicine Professor Adam Mohammed is frustrated by red tape, the clumsiness, the apathy of everyone concerned but says life is more important than anything else.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019

6 December 2021 1:25 PM

Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People seem to think housing is local govt responsibility and it is not - Mayor

6 December 2021 1:12 PM

Executive mayor of the City of Tshwane Randall Williams answers questions from listeners about their service delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu

Local

'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'

Politics

'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'

Local

EWN Highlights

University of Pretoria study finds that some hand sanitisers are substandard

7 December 2021 8:39 PM

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

7 December 2021 8:02 PM

Indonesia volcano eruption death toll rises to 34

7 December 2021 7:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA