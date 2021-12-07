Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
1.5% slump in economy for Q3 due mainly to July looting, lockdown restrictions The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest GDP numbers. 7 December 2021 7:54 PM
GDP shrinks by 1.5%: 'We expect agriculture to boost a rebound in last quarter' Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego says most of the factors that resulted in the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year we... 7 December 2021 5:35 PM
View all Local
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Opposition parties reject land expropriation without compensation Bill EFF leader Julius Malema said the process was a complete failure and the ANC is controlled by its “white monopoly capital handlers... 7 December 2021 5:42 PM
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward' ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg. 7 December 2021 8:00 AM
View all Politics
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. 6 December 2021 7:22 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
View all Sport
CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2021 8:30 AM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
View all Entertainment
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'

7 December 2021 9:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Assembly
The Money Show
Land expropriation without compensation
Bruce Whitfield
Land reform
Land expropriation bill
Constitutional amendments
Section 25
Professor Elmien du Plessis
Prof. Elmien du Plessis

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).
Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

It took three years to get to this point, but the National Assembly has rejected the ANC policy on the expropriation of land without compensation.

The opposition parties that voted against amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation included the DA, Freedom Front Plus and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

RELATED: Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today

The EFF said said the process was a complete failure and the ANC is controlled by its “white monopoly capital handlers" reports Eyewitness News.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Prof. Elmien Du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law at North West University.

Most parties would agree that land reform is important and it's necessary. I think they might still disagree on what land reform looks like but it's not as if the door is shut to having a conversation on land reform.

Prof. Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

The DA I think was from the beginning against any form of amendment of the Constitution - they said it's not necessary to do what the ANC wants to do.

Prof. Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

The EFF don't think the change is radical enough...

Prof. Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

Do today's proceedings mean that an amendment to Section 25 is now firmly off the table?

Prof. du Plessis says no, the option could be raised again at any time.

It's important to realise that Section 74 of the Constitution makes it possible to amend the Constitution, so that's always a possibility.

Prof. Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

I also think the issue of nil compensation will still be debated again when the Expropriation Bill comes before Parliament. That's ordinary legislation that's still in the making, and that will actually make explicit what is implicit in the Constitution.

Prof. Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

If land reform does not happen it also undermines the legitimacy of the Constitution so it's very important that we as citizens now put all our focus into ensuring that we have a successful land reform programmes within the rule of law... to bring meaningful change to people despite this amendment not going through.

Prof. Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

Listen to Prof. du Plessis insights in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'




7 December 2021 9:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Assembly
The Money Show
Land expropriation without compensation
Bruce Whitfield
Land reform
Land expropriation bill
Constitutional amendments
Section 25
Professor Elmien du Plessis
Prof. Elmien du Plessis

More from Business

Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals

7 December 2021 8:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1.5% slump in economy for Q3 due mainly to July looting, lockdown restrictions

7 December 2021 7:54 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest GDP numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank

7 December 2021 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

6 December 2021 8:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'

6 December 2021 7:22 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal

6 December 2021 6:50 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to)

6 December 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tseliso Maqubela of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making meaningful business change through ESG

6 December 2021 3:08 PM

Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019

6 December 2021 1:25 PM

Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals

7 December 2021 8:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opposition parties reject land expropriation without compensation Bill

7 December 2021 5:42 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema said the process was a complete failure and the ANC is controlled by its “white monopoly capital handlers”, while the DA said the amendment will be detrimental for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'

7 December 2021 8:00 AM

ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report

2 December 2021 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021

2 December 2021 6:44 PM

'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'

1 December 2021 7:43 PM

Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter

30 November 2021 1:00 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's an easy decision, we don't know why Gov is taking long to scrap e-tolls'

30 November 2021 8:02 AM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage reflects on why the system needs to be removed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley

29 November 2021 12:59 PM

University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1

28 November 2021 9:06 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged countries that have imposed travel bans on South Africa and Southern African sister countries to reverse that before any further damage is done to the economies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu

Local

'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'

Politics

'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'

Local

EWN Highlights

University of Pretoria study finds that some hand sanitisers are substandard

7 December 2021 8:39 PM

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

7 December 2021 8:02 PM

Indonesia volcano eruption death toll rises to 34

7 December 2021 7:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA