Cape Town is good destination to travel to in December - Thompsons Holidays CEO





The latest travel restrictions on South Africa due to the spike in coronavirus infections has put a damper on end of year holidays.

However, South Africans can still travel safely within the country as many places are open for business.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thompsons Holidays CEO Wendy Schulze to give more insight on the upside of traveling with South Africa during December.

Travel has had to reinvent itself all the time and we have had to do that quiet often over the last 21 months due to COVID-19. It has given a great opportunity for South Africans to travel within their own country. Wendy Schulze, CEO - Thompsons Holidays

She adds that there are many destinations that people can travel to during the holiday season.

Cape Town is a good destination to travel to in December. Wendy Schulze, CEO - Thompsons Holidays

Listen below to the full conversation: