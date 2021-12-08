'A lockdown would be a complete bloodbath for restaurant industry'
Restaurant Association of South Africa is pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa not to consider any stricter lockdown measures as this will have a devastating impact on businesses.
This comes after several international tourists cancelled their visit to South Africa due to international bans imposed on the country of the detection of the Omicron variant.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says any local restrictions will have dire impact on restaurants and businesses.
The industry has been very patient for a long time, we have been very accommodating and have ticked all the boxes in terms of delivering the highest levels in health and safety. And restrictions would mean a complete bloodbath for us.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
