[WATCH] Daughter hiding mom's money to keep safe has everyone talking

Today at 12:05 President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet NCCC, can we expect another family meeting? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Professor Koleka Mlisana, Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson

Today at 12:10 Omicron data shows that Tshwane is an epicenter, with many still not vaccinated. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 12:15 A study done by researchers from the University of Pretoria finds that SA hand sanitisers are often substandard. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed, Senior lecturer in Entomology in UP's Department of Zoology and Entomology

Today at 12:23 Gauteng EMS to launch new fleet as part of festive season readiness and preparations for the 4th wave of covid-19. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

JP Von Berneke- Deputy Director of Communications- GEMS ECC Manager.

Today at 12:27 Protfolio Committee on Justice and Corrctional Services. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:37 The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane delivers judgment in the murder trial of Thoriso Themane. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 12:41 Joint Meeting: Standing Committee on Public Accounts and Standing Committee on the Auditor-General. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 ATM has resubmitted a motion of no confidence againt President Ramaphosa yet again. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sibusiso Mncwabe - ATM Spokesperson

Today at 12:52 Amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation failed to pass- implications of this? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Ruth Hall - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.

Today at 12:56 Amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation failed to pass- the EFF tells us their stance. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

EFF Head of the Labour Desk Commissar Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - How a financial journalist became one of the youngest self made billionaires The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja - The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

