[WATCH] Daughter hiding mom's money to keep safe has everyone talking

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener Midday Report 2021 Mandy Wiener Midday Report 2021
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet NCCC, can we expect another family meeting?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Koleka Mlisana, Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson
Today at 12:10
Omicron data shows that Tshwane is an epicenter, with many still not vaccinated.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 12:15
A study done by researchers from the University of Pretoria finds that SA hand sanitisers are often substandard.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed, Senior lecturer in Entomology in UP's Department of Zoology and Entomology
Today at 12:23
Gauteng EMS to launch new fleet as part of festive season readiness and preparations for the 4th wave of covid-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
JP Von Berneke- Deputy Director of Communications- GEMS ECC Manager.
Today at 12:27
Protfolio Committee on Justice and Corrctional Services.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:37
The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane delivers judgment in the murder trial of Thoriso Themane.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:41
Joint Meeting: Standing Committee on Public Accounts and Standing Committee on the Auditor-General.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
ATM has resubmitted a motion of no confidence againt President Ramaphosa yet again.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sibusiso Mncwabe - ATM Spokesperson
Today at 12:52
Amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation failed to pass- implications of this?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Ruth Hall - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Today at 12:56
Amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation failed to pass- the EFF tells us their stance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
EFF Head of the Labour Desk Commissar Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - How a financial journalist became one of the youngest self made billionaires
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Dr Jacques Faul, the former acting CEO of Cricket South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jacques Faul - Former Acting CEO, Cricket South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'A lockdown would be a complete bloodbath for Restaurant industry' Restaurant Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says any local restrictions will have dire impact on restaurants and businesses. 8 December 2021 8:01 AM
Cape Town is good destination to travel to in December - Thompsons Holidays CEO Thompsons Holidays CEO Wendy Schulze gives more insight on the upside of traveling within South Africa during the holiday season. 8 December 2021 7:26 AM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
View all Local
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Opposition parties reject land expropriation without compensation Bill EFF leader Julius Malema said the process was a complete failure and the ANC is controlled by its “white monopoly capital handlers... 7 December 2021 5:42 PM
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward' ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg. 7 December 2021 8:00 AM
View all Politics
1.5% slump in economy for Q3 due mainly to July looting, lockdown restrictions The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest GDP numbers. 7 December 2021 7:54 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Daughter hiding mom's money to keep safe has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 December 2021 8:32 AM
WATCH: Trompsburg Primêre Skool band's rendition of Johnny Cash song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 December 2021 8:32 AM
CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Daughter hiding mom's money to keep safe has everyone talking

8 December 2021 8:32 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral

Daughter hiding mom's money to keep safe has everyone talking

Social media is talking after mother was shocked to find money hidden in her daughter's room, however, the daughter explained that she was merely keeping the money safe.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




8 December 2021 8:32 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

More from Entertainment

WATCH: Trompsburg Primêre Skool band's rendition of Johnny Cash song goes viral

8 December 2021 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral

7 December 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

3 December 2021 4:46 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane

3 December 2021 2:59 PM

Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn

3 December 2021 2:58 PM

Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Bride passes out, vomits and gets pooped on during wedding goes viral

3 December 2021 9:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How a high-performance attitude can drive success

2 December 2021 1:01 PM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zakes Bantwini: Music is a feeling, not a language

2 December 2021 11:37 AM

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement, musician and businessman Zakes Bantwini talks about his music journey and the hit single Osama.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rami Chuene's thread on a woman mistreating her domestic worker goes viral

1 December 2021 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Natasha Thahane explaining how she received funding goes viral

1 December 2021 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu

Local

Cape Town is good destination to travel to in December - Thompsons Holidays CEO

Local

'A lockdown would be a complete bloodbath for Restaurant industry'

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt faced with difficult task of curbing COVID spread and protecting economy

8 December 2021 10:48 AM

Estcourt man accused of murdering 6-year-old child to undergo mental assessment

8 December 2021 10:00 AM

2 of Brian Hlongwa's co-accused named in another fraud matter

8 December 2021 9:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA