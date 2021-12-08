'All is not lost and it is not gloom and doom,' ANC reacts to Expropriation Bill
The African National Congress has failed to pass the 18th constitutional amendment bill to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The ANC required 267 votes for the Bill to amend Section 25 of the Constitution, but only managed 204 votes.
Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola about this.
It did not really surprise us because we knew that the coalition of EFF, the DA and the Freedom Front Plus had pronounced themselves that they would vote together on the Bill to oppose the 18th amendment bill.Ronald Lamola, NEC Member - ANC
For us it is not all lost, it is not gloom and doom because as the governing party we needed a two-thirds majority to amend the constitution unfortunately we did not get the required support as expressed but we do have a simple majority in Parliament and that gives us the power to continue with the Redistribution Bill.Ronald Lamola, NEC Member - ANC
